Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC) Shares Up 90%

Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC)’s share price traded up 90% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC)

Apotheca Biosciences, Inc develops cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation, and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. The company is based in the United States.

