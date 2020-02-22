APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Shares Down 0.2%

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$3.99 ($2.83) and last traded at A$4.00 ($2.84), approximately 59,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.01 ($2.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.68 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.47. The company has a market cap of $315.64 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. APN Convenience Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.50%.

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

