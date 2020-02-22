Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 974,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,474. The company has a market cap of $576.19 million, a PE ratio of 353.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $2,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 734,783 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,445,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

