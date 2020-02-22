Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.21.
Shares of ATRS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 974,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,474. The company has a market cap of $576.19 million, a PE ratio of 353.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $2,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 734,783 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,445,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.