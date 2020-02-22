ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Aegis

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lowered by Aegis from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGI. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 866,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,066. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 2.05. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,950 shares of company stock valued at $375,031. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after buying an additional 6,335,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,589,239 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 782,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,555,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 379,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,149,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

