Analysts Set Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Target Price at $26.00

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 2,493,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,649. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $827.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

