Analysts Set Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Price Target at GBX 526.88

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.88 ($6.93).

PAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Shares of LON:PAGE traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 456.20 ($6.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. Pagegroup has a twelve month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 473.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.