Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $78.90

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. 3,853,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

