Analysts Set Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Price Target at $9.58

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,124,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

