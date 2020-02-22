Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) in the last few weeks:

2/20/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

1/16/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.73. 279,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $692,444.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

