Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,043. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

