Analysts Anticipate Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) to Post $1.67 EPS

Analysts expect Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) to post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 371,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

