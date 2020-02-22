Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at SunTrust Banks

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.59.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.76. 2,813,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

