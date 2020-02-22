Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.59.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.76. 2,813,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

