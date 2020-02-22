Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.59.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,809. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

