Analog Devices’ (ADI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.59.

ADI traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.76. 2,813,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,809. Analog Devices has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

