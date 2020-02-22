Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.05.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,737 in the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

