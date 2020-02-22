Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.75.

AMSF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 191,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.45. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Amerisafe by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

