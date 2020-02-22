American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

AMT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $247.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,609. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.79.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

