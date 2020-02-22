American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AOBC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 713,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,050. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

