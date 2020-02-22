American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 34.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 448,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

