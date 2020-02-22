Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at SunTrust Banks

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.07.

Amedisys stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 206,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,315.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amedisys by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $8,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

