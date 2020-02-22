Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Raymond James

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMED. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.07.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 206,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,191. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.08 and a 200 day moving average of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Amedisys by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 75,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

