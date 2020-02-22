Allianz (FRA:ALV) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €233.85 ($271.91).

ALV opened at €230.70 ($268.26) on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €222.43 and its 200-day moving average is €214.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

