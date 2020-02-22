Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €233.85 ($271.91).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €230.70 ($268.26) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €222.43 and a 200 day moving average of €214.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.