Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €233.85 ($271.91).

FRA:ALV opened at €230.70 ($268.26) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is €222.43 and its 200-day moving average is €214.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

