Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALXN. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a positive rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.80.

ALXN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.14. 1,728,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.97.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

