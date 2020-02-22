Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 1,724,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

