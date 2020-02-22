Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Air Lease by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after buying an additional 97,983 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 675,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. Cowen increased their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

