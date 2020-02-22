Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 13.7%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) fell 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79, 4,035,927 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 1,314,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several brokerages have commented on AGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

