Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 13.7%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) fell 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79, 4,035,927 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 1,314,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Several brokerages have commented on AGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.29.
About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
