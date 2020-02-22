Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.46.

AMD traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 88,414,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,475,215. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 177.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,922 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,868. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,159,000 after acquiring an additional 257,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

