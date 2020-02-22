Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.46.
AMD traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 88,414,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,475,215. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 177.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,922 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,868. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,159,000 after acquiring an additional 257,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.