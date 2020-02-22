Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668,486 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,922 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,868. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

AMD traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,242,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,045,236. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 177.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.