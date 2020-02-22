Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IOTS. ValuEngine cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.74.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

IOTS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 4,676,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Adesto Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $373.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $35,297.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.