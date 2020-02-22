Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading Down 8.2%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price fell 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57, 2,297,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,949,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.