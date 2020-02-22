Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:ACST remained flat at $$0.56 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,233. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 219,597 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

