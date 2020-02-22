Absolute Equity Performance Fund (ASX:AEG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.24 ($0.88), approximately 24,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.23 ($0.87).

The firm has a market cap of $121.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.01.

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Company Profile (ASX:AEG)

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund employs fundamental analysis and uses fundamental research to select securities and generate return.

