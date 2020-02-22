$201.33 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to report $201.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.07 million and the highest is $228.28 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $594.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.55 million to $621.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $764.16 million, with estimates ranging from $699.81 million to $855.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

DSSI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 313,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

