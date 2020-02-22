1irstcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $52,153.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00009198 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $35.41 million and approximately $52,153.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,912 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

