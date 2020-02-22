$142.25 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $142.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the highest is $144.63 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $522.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $524.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $770.93 million, with estimates ranging from $763.85 million to $779.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $4,315,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $2,356,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.26 million, a PE ratio of 126.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.12. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

