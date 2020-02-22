$113.67 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report sales of $113.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.18 million and the highest is $118.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $109.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $452.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.51 million to $464.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $482.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.61 million to $494.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lindsay by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

