$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 1,938,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

