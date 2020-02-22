$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cars.com.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $165,000.

CARS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $759.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

