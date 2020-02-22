-$0.16 EPS Expected for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Instructure reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Instructure.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Instructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE INST remained flat at $$48.83 during midday trading on Monday. 2,989,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,455. Instructure has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Instructure by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,865,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Instructure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Instructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 705,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,890,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Instructure by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 405,279 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

