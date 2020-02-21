Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 430 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 405 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 434 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 424 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 403.17.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

