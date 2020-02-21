Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $414-417 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.85 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.16 EPS.

ZS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,778. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

