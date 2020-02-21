ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.73 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 620,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The stock has a market cap of $409.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. ZIX has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

