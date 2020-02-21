Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC)’s share price fell 12.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 78,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 29,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

