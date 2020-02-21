Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to report $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Southwest Gas reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Several research analysts have commented on SWX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 74.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 86.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.38. 35,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,451. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

