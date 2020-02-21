Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.