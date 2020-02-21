Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.66. 1,220,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,566.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

