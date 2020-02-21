Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.47. 1,474,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,842. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,451 shares of company stock worth $3,543,934. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

